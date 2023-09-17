A high school band director was tased by cops at a football game after he refused orders to stop his musicians from playing

A brass band plays on a pitch during a halftime show.

Lissart/Getty Images

A band director ignored police requests to stop performing at the end of a football game.

After he told his band to keep playing, police attempted to arrest him, the New York Post reported.

He was tased by police when he resisted arrest, the police said in a statement.

The director of a high school band in Alabama was arrested and tased by police after he ignored their repeated requests to stop his students’ music performance at the end of a football game, a statement from Birmingham police department says.

The New York Post reported that Johnny Mims, the director of the Minor High School band, told musicians to keep playing after police instructed him to stop the music.

The band was accompanying a high school football game between Minor High School and Jackson-Olin High School at the PD Jackson-Olin High School stadium in Alabama on September 14.

The police said they ordered both directors to stop their bands’ performances to allow cops to clear out the stadium but that Minor High’s director failed to comply.

He refused police orders to stop, instead instructing his band to keep playing, the police department said in a statement issued on September 15.

The statement alleges that the director refused to put his hands behind his back and pushed the arresting officer. Mims was tased by the officer, which “ended the physical confrontation,” the police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest. Mims was taken to hospital, and then to Birmingham City Jail before being bonded out, the statement said.

“I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” school Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin Jr. said in a statement, according to a Daily Beast report. “I am in the process of gathering all the facts, and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete,” he added.

Taser’s are designed to stop people in their tracks by causing their muscle’s to flex and seize up, and they are issued by about 90% of law enforcement in the US.

The common X26 model administers a shock of about 1.9 milliamperes, according to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Read the original article on Business Insider