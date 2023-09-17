Davina McCall, 55, shows off her toned physique in a pink crop top and matching shorts as she promotes her dating show My Mum Your Dad

<!–

Davina McCall showed off her gym-honed physique as she promoted her new dating show My Mum Your Dad on Saturday.

The TV presenter, 55, who is known for her love of fitness, looked fantastic as she donned a pale pink crop top.

The garment highlighted the star’s toned stomach as she paired it with matching shorts.

The former Big Brother presenter let her brunette locks fall loose over her shoulders and also wore black framed glasses.

In the clip, Davina told her followers: ‘Do you feel like everyone is talking about my mother, your father and you don’t know anything about it?

‘I think it might be time to binge watch the first five episodes on ITVX.’

It comes after Davina gave an extensive insight into the disciplined health regime that helped her develop the physique of someone half her age.

The mother-of-three is in the shape of her life after committing to ritualistic daily workouts, but it’s not your average hour at a local gym.

While many are content to take a cautious step into the increasingly popular world of health and fitness, Davina has embraced it as a full-time lifestyle choice that would leave most people exhausted – and looking for the nearest air freshener.

Speak with The mirrorthe presenter revealed that she sets her alarm for 6.15am every day and immediately puts on her Lycra training gear because it motivates her to exercise even when she doesn’t want to.

“I just put on a workout outfit because it always makes me ready,” she said. ‘If I start my day in civvies I’m not going to train, that will never happen.’

After jumping out of bed at the crack of dawn, Davina hits the shower, before applying a variety of gels and patches – prescribed by her doctor to treat issues like ‘brain fog and libido’.

Then comes breakfast, but bacon, eggs and a piping hot cup of coffee are definitely not on the menu for the health-conscious star.

“I have powdered bovine collagen,” she admitted. “I’d probably have muesli and milk for breakfast, but sometimes if I’m naughty I’ll make a crumpet.”

Unfortunately, the granola has some potentially embarrassing consequences — so anyone considering a similar breakfast should probably give elevators and crowded rooms a wide berth.

She warned: ‘If you’re new to it, make sure you’re around friends because it’s very farty. There’s just so much fiber in it.’

After breakfast there is a brisk dog walk where family dog ​​Bo is a regular on her Instagram account – but that comes with the extra burden of weighted gloves

“I use them on walks, for all my exercises – even if I’m using dumbbells, I’ll still wear them,” she said. ‘They only weigh half a kilo, but you can feel it. It’s the best tool I’ve ever used.’

The presenter also regularly restructures her daily workouts, meaning she never does the same routine for too long – a tactic that ‘challenges and shocks’ the body.