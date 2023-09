WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Follow the Mail Sport live blog for the latest news from the 3pm kick-offs, including West Ham v Manchester City, Sheffield United v Tottenham, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace and Fulham v Luton Town.

Premier League LIVE: James Ward-Prowse puts in-form West Ham 1-0 up against Man City and sends a raucous London Stadium into ecstasy, while Tottenham are still goalless with Sheffield United