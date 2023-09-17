Rachel’s story: I was a TV worker when Russell Brand flashed me and asked for sex in his dressing room – we began a relationship but he told me to keep it a ‘complete secret’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hello, you awaken wonders. This is not the usual type of video we make on this channel, in which we criticize, attack and undermine the information in all its corruption, because in this story I am the news.

I received two extremely disturbing letters – or a letter and an email – one from a mainstream television company, the other from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely blatant and aggressive attacks, as well as pretty stupid stuff, as my community festival should be. be arrested and I should not be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel.

But in the middle of this litany of astonishing, somewhat baroque attacks, there are very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations relate to a time when I was in the mainstream, when I was in newspapers all the time, when I was in movies, and as I have written extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

During this period of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about it then, almost too transparent, and I am now as well.

And seeing this transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me wonder if there is another agenda at play.

Especially when we’ve already seen coordinated media attacks, like that of Joe Rogan, where he dared to take a drug that the mainstream media didn’t approve of, and we’ve seen a series of headlines from media outlets around the world using the same language.

I am aware that in the comments you have been saying for a while “be careful Russell, they are coming for you”, “you are getting too close to the truth”, “Russell Brand did not commit suicide”.

I know a year ago there was an avalanche of articles: Russell Brand is a conspiracy theorist; Russell Brand is right-wing.

I know newspapers make phone calls and send letters to people I know. For centuries it has been clear to me, or at least it seems to me, that there is a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices.

I need my voice with your voice. I don’t mind them using my books and me standing up to talk about my promiscuous sexual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations.

It’s also worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose testimonies directly contradict the narratives these two major media outlets are trying to construct, apparently as part of what appears to me to be a coordinated attack.

Now, I don’t want to delve into this further due to the seriousness of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked and it’s clear that they work very closely together.

We will obviously look into this issue because it is very, very serious.

In the meantime, I want you to stay close, to stay awake, but more importantly than all of that, if you can stay free.