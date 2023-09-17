Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    News

    Obama, Dems Line Up Behind UAW as Strike Continues

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , ,
    Obama, Dems Line Up Behind UAW as Strike Continues

    MATTHEW HATCHER

    Ex-President Barack Obama has weighed in after the United Auto Workers went on strike following failed contract negotiations, calling on car manufacturers to take care of their employees.

    “Now that our carmakers are enjoying robust profits, it’s time to do right by those same workers so the industry can emerge more united and competitive than ever,” Obama said.

    On the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Obama recalled the controversial government bailout of the automakers now facing a labor action during the late-2000s financial crisis. The extension of more than $80 billion in federal assistance began in late 2008 under Obama’s predecessor, then-President George W. Bush, and was coupled with wage and benefit concessions from the UAW—which the union now seeks to reverse.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy