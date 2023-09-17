Rep. Lauren Boebert is divorcing her husband of nearly 20 years. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado with her husband and four sons.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, got married in 2005.

In March, Boebert announced the oldest of their four sons, Tyler, 18, was going to be a dad.

In May, Lauren Boebert filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The split comes two decades after the couple first met while she was working at McDonald’s at the age of 16, and he was 22.

Boebert, a two-term Colorado Republican, and Jayson married in 2005 and have four sons together. In March, she announced that their oldest son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, making Boebert a “36-year-old grandmother.”

Here’s a timeline of the Boeberts’ 20-year relationship.

Circa 2003: Lauren Roberts and Jayson Boebert met at Burger King when she was 16 and he was 22. Lauren Boebert, her husband, Jayson Boebert, and their four sons. Lauren Boebert for Congress Lauren Boebert, who briefly worked at Burger King before returning to McDonald’s, met Jayson when he stopped by for lunch with coworkers from the oil rig where he worked. “From that moment, Jayson Boebert and I have been together,” she wrote of their first encounter in her 2022 memoir, “My American Life.” “He just took my breath away. I fell in love with Jayson immediately, and I knew, without doubt, that he was the man I was meant to be with — for better or for worse — forever.” She also wrote that they did not break any Colorado laws while they were dating and that her mother approved of their relationship. The age of consent in Colorado is 17. January 2004: Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing his penis at a bowling alley. Lauren Boebert in June 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after he exposed his penis to two women at the Fireside Lanes bowling alley in Rifle, Colorado. He pleaded guilty and served four days in jail and two years’ probation. In her memoir, Lauren Boebert says her husband didn’t expose himself and simply “acted like he was going to unzip his pants” after having too much to drink. She adds that police were called after he threw a basket of fries at the owner of the bowling alley. “He knew the truth — and the truth was, he didn’t do what he was accused of,” she writes. “But the entire experience opened Jayson’s eyes to the reality that he needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal.” Representatives for Lauren Boebert did not respond to requests for comment. March 2005: She gave birth to their oldest son, Tyler, when she was 18. Boebert with her husband and four sons. Lauren Boebert for Congress Lauren Boebert, who began working at McDonald’s when she was 15, dropped out of high school in 2004 when she became pregnant. “I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child,” she told The Durango Herald while campaigning in 2020. The Boeberts now have four sons: Tyler, now 18, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman. According to her website, her youngest son is 10. June 2005: Lauren and Jayson Boebert got married. Lauren Boebert and her husband, Jayson Boebert, in November. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images In “My American Life,” Lauren Boebert writes that she and Jayson had originally wanted to get married four months after they met, when she was still 16. They even drove to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas but found out when they got there that they couldn’t wed until she turned 17. May 2013: The Boeberts opened Shooters Grill, a gun-themed restaurant where waitstaff carried firearms as they served patrons. Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, on April 24, 2018. EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images Menu items at Shooters Grill included an “M16 burrito” and a “bump stock corned beef hash,” Insider’s Madison Hall reported. The Boeberts also owned another restaurant, Smokehouse 1776, which attracted controversy in 2017 when The Daily Beast reported dozens of people at a local Colorado rodeo came down with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the restaurant’s pork sliders. A spokesperson from Lauren Boebert’s campaign told The Daily Beast at the time that Smokehouse 1776 “did not receive a fine or have any other type of disciplinary action” after a county health-office inspection. The restaurant is no longer in business. Shooters Grill closed last year after the restaurant’s landlord did not renew its lease. Boebert, a staunch gun-rights activist, told the Post Independent at the time that she and her husband were hoping to revive the Shooters brand through a different venture. November 2020: Lauren Boebert was elected to the House of Representatives. Boebert speaks at a campaign rally in 2020. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images Boebert defeated her Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush, becoming the first woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. That same year, she marked her 15th wedding anniversary in a post on Twitter. “Happy anniversary to the most selfless man I know!” she wrote. “Thank you, Jayson, for standing with me in every season. I’ve learned by allowing our strengths to cover one another’s weaknesses, we are steadfast and immovable. I love that I get to live life having you by my side!” December 2021: The Boeberts’ teenage son called 911 to report that his dad was “throwing” him around the house. Jayson Boebert said “nothing physical” happened. Lauren Boebert at the Capitol in December 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images In the December 11 emergency call obtained by Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz, the Boeberts’ son was sobbing, gasping for air, and had trouble speaking while saying his dad was “throwing me around.” The teen also told the 911 dispatcher that his mother had been living in a farmhouse at an attached property because the family was having “problems.” Less than five minutes later, the teen called back and said that his dad “didn’t really get physical with me.” Then Lauren Boebert took the phone, telling the dispatcher that her son “doesn’t need help” but agreed to let officers come talk to him and her husband. Jayson Boebert told Insider that he had gotten into an argument with the teen but that “nothing physical” happened. In a police log from the incident, an officer said Jayson Boebert said he got into a verbal argument with his son and told him to go to the farmhouse to be with his mother. The teen “said he wasn’t sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset,” the log said. The officer said there were no physical marks on the teen, both Jayson Boebert and Lauren Boebert were cooperative, and no crime was committed. “The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me,” Lauren Boebert told Insider on Thursday. “We’ve had some tough times and heartache. I’ve taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us.” August 2022: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors in Colorado called 911 after Jayson Boebert was accused of running over their mailbox during a dispute. Lauren Boebert, left, and her husband, Jayson Boebert, in November. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images On the evening of August 4, a neighbor called 911 after asking one of Boebert’s sons to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy, The Denver Post reported. “He’s going like 50 miles an hour, and this is a residential lane — there’s kids,” a neighbor told 911 dispatchers, according to calls obtained by the news outlet. “We tried to stop him, and he’d just freaking cuss at us and just left.” A second neighbor called 911 alleging that Jayson Boebert had struck the neighbor’s mailbox with his truck. The neighbor added that Jayson Boebert claimed “that someone took a swing at his kid, and nobody did.” “I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” a neighbor said in a 911 call obtained by The Denver Post. “He just got chest to chest, face-to-face, looking to fight.” When Sheriff Lou Vallario arrived on the scene, he said all the parties “agreed to work it out as neighbors,” The Denver Post said, adding: “No charges. No further action,” according to the Post. Representatives for Lauren Boebert did not respond to requests for comment. November 2022: Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection to Congress. Jayson Boebert joined his wife at the voting booth on Election Day. Boebert watches her husband hand his ballot to an election staff member on Election Day. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images They were also joined by their son Roman. A recount confirmed that Lauren Boebert won with 50.06% of the vote, while her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch received 49.89%, CNN reported. March 2023: Lauren Boebert announced that their then-17-year-old son, Tyler, was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, which would make her a “36-year-old grandmother.” Lauren Boebert speaks at CPAC in 2023. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images In an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Committee’s women’s breakfast, Boebert said that she and her husband were “so excited to welcome this new life,” a baby boy due in April. “Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop up. There’s some fear that arises,” she said. “Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,’ he said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?’ ‘I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ He said, ‘Well then, it’s hereditary.'” May 2023: Lauren Boebert confirmed that she filed for divorce from her husband, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Lauren Boebert attends a news conference in March 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images The congresswoman is suing for parental-decision making power and child support for the couple’s four sons, Insider’s Brent D. Griffiths reported. “It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement to The Colorado Sun. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.” The statement continued: “This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.” September 2023: Lauren Boebert’s divorce is set to be finalized in October. It’s unclear if her husband is cooperating. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. AP Photo/Cliff Owen As Insider’s Brent Griffiths reported, the Boeberts have a non-contested divorce hearing scheduled for October 10. It’s not clear if Jayson Boebert is still cooperating with the proceedings. Magistrate Katherine Barnes wrote in an August 10 order that Jayson didn’t respond to a motion after his wife’s attorneys attempted to reach him several times. He appears not to have a lawyer in the case. The divorce still being “non-contested” means it probably will be finalized at the October hearing even if Jayson continues not to participate, a Colorado attorney who practices family law told Insider. “A non-contested hearing can be set either because the parties have reached a full settlement or one party has failed to participate in the case, so it is non-contested kind of by virtue of default,” Robinson & Henry Partner Alyssa Little, who leads the firm’s family law team in Denver, said in a recent interview. If it proceeds as scheduled, the divorce would come on the heels of Boebert’s latest scandal: Being kicked out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” at a Denver theater. Boebert was captured on video vaping during the performance. The video also appears to show her being fondled by her date during the play.

