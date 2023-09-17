Love Island’s Jess Harding hits the pool in a busty black bikini as she soaks up the sun with shirtless boyfriend Sammy Root in Ibiza

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Love Island winners Jess Harding and her boyfriend Sammy Root enjoyed some downtime by a pool in Ibiza on Saturday with some close friends.

The beauty salon owner, 22, who won the show in July with now-boyfriend Sammy, also 22, showed off her hourglass curves in a black bikini.

Jess showed off her ample cleavage in the halterneck bikini top, while the thong bikini bottoms hugged her derriere.

The reality star looked like she was having fun as she soaked up the sun with friends and took a refreshing dip in the pool.

Jess accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a layer of necklaces and later changed into jeans after her swim.

Meanwhile, Sammy went shirtless that day and put on camouflage swim shorts.

He then further accessorized the look with a crossbody bag and a pair of red and white chunky sneakers.

Sammy put his abs on full display as he strolled around the island and had a chat with his friends before renting a jet ski for the day.

It comes after Jess recently underwent a ‘tummy tuck’ procedure after arriving in the Love Island villa, she has revealed.

The salon owner claimed that during her program she was just eating and not moving.

During a Q&A in August, a fan admitted that Jess “looked fantastic” when they asked if she had lost weight.

‘No, I arrived while I was in the villa. We were just eating and not walking around, we were just sitting in the sun,” Jess laughed.

In another video, she later revealed she had a “tummy tuck” as she walked her followers through the process.

The clip showed Jess lying with a belt and machine wrapped around her stomach.

In August, Jess hit back at critics after the dress she wore in the final came under fire, despite winning over audiences with her romance and personality.

After being confronted with a slew of cruel comments about the white slip dress with draped neckline, she has now spoken out about the insults, saying: ‘It wasn’t very nice to read but I think I’ll be there for the rest of the time looked good. Love Island time…

‘I don’t lose sleep over it. The dress was pleated at the side. It didn’t fit quite right on my breasts, which made me look bigger than I am. I actually have a small waist. But you can’t have boobs and an ass and no hips.’

Jumps to his girlfriend’s defense, in their joint interview with OK! Sammy insisted he “loved” Jess’ figure and her natural beauty.

The winner said firmly: ‘All the way through Love Island I told Jess that I think she’s so beautiful when she’s completely natural. I love everything about Jess’s figure – I’ve made that very clear.’

Winners: Jess and Sammy were crowned winners of Love Island

Jess continued: ‘To be honest, I’ve heard there’s been all these negative comments, but I haven’t really seen anything, so I’m quite happy…

“I’m sure if I went fishing for the negativity it would be there, but the support is crazy. I actually didn’t realize how much people love me – remember that, Sammy!’