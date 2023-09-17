Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Anti-Vaxxer Held on $35K Bail After RFK Jr. Rally Arrest

    Anti-Vaxxer Held on $35K Bail After RFK Jr. Rally Arrest

    A Trump-loving internet conspiracy theorist is in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody after allegedly approaching his apparent spiritual compatriot, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while armed, The Daily Beast has learned.

    L.A. authorities are holding a man on felony charges and $35,000 bail after arresting him at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre yesterday, where the disinfo superspreader Kennedy was holding a “Hispanic heritage” event.

    On Twitter, Kennedy credited his private security team with intercepting the man—who he claimed was armed with ”loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines” and a U.S. Marshal’s badge—and holding him for police.

