Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    News

    Hugh Jackman is pictured WITHOUT his wedding ring as he is spotted for the first time since wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ shock SPLIT after 27 years of marriage

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Hugh Jackman is pictured WITHOUT his wedding ring as he is spotted for the first time since wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ shock SPLIT after 27 years of marriage

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Hugh Jackman is pictured WITHOUT his wedding ring as he is spotted for the first time since wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ shock SPLIT after 27 years of marriage

    By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 2:08 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023 | Update: 2:56 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Hugh Jackman was seen in public on Saturday for the first time since he and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness shocked fans by announcing their separation the day before after 27 years of marriage.

    The 54-year-old X-Men star was spotted in New York City early today while running a few errands around town.

    Notably, the stage and screen star had already ditched his wedding ring and he was spotted with a bare finger on his left hand.

    The sighting comes after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee, who at 67 is 13 years his senior, was photographed elsewhere in the Big Apple without her wedding ring just days earlier.

    DailyMail.com confirmed Friday that she and her 54-year-old husband were separating after nearly three decades together.

    Single: Hugh Jackman was seen in public on Saturday for the first time since he and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness shocked fans by announcing their separation on Friday after 27 years of marriage.

    Solo: notably, the star of stage and cinema had already abandoned his wedding ring, and he was seen with a bare finger on his left hand

    “We were fortunate to share nearly three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage. Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Friday.

    “Our family has been and always will be our biggest priority. We begin this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding of respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.

    The former couple signed the statement as “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” adding, “This is the only statement either of us will make.”

    The Australian couple share two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

    Moving on: This sighting comes after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee, who at 67 is 13 years his senior, was photographed elsewhere in the Big Apple without her wedding ring a few days earlier.

    Brave face: Hugh wore sunglasses and sported a graying beard

    Message: “We have been blessed to share nearly three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage. Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement Friday.

    Hugh Jackman is pictured WITHOUT his wedding ring as he is spotted for the first time since wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ shock SPLIT after 27 years of marriage

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy