Linda Evangelista made a stylish presentation in a black satin button-up dress and kitten heels for her book signing in London

Linda Evangelista was spotted arriving at her book signing in London on Saturday.

The Canadian supermodel, 58, stylishly dressed in an all-black ensemble with a satin button-up dress and pointed kitten heels for the Dover Street event.

The brunette beauty – who broke down in tears as she opened up about her botched cosmetic procedure – had arrived too late to sign copies of her book, Linda Evangelista, photographed by Steven Meisel, due to ongoing protests.

For the special occasion, she slicked back her voluminous bob with a chic headband and shielded her eyes from the sun with blue-tinted wayfarer sunglasses.

She was also seen carrying a large leather envelope bag with an envelope as she walked into the bookstore.

Forgoing any other accessories, she opted for a light makeup look to show off her ever-youthful, natural beauty.

Earlier this week, Evangelista released her new book collaboration, teaming up with legendary photographer Steven Meisel.

The book details Meisel’s evolving vision of the bomb and contains more than 180 photographs taken over the course of 25 years.

On September 5, she spoke about the project in a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal magazine‘s Fall Men’s Style issue.

She said she is “so happy to celebrate my book, my life” while dealing with “terrible health issues.”

She also opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and undergoing a mastectomy.

She also said she will donate proceeds from her book to a breast cancer research organization.

“It was detected on my annual mammogram,” she revealed to the outlet.

“Margins weren’t good,” she continued. “And because of other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy.”

The surgery was a success, but she remembered her breast cancer had relapsed when she felt a lump in her breast in July 2022.

After her second diagnosis, she said she asked her oncologist to “dig a hole in my chest” because she was determined to live.

“I don’t want it to look pretty,” she recalled telling her doctor. “I want you to dig. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? This isn’t going to kill me.’

Evangelista said that because her future is uncertain, she has to be grateful every day.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m in full party mode,” she said. ‘I’ve been through some terrible health issues. I’m in a place where I’m so happy to celebrate my book, my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Everything that comes now is a bonus.’