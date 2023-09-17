Cops Find Kilo Press Used by Drug Dealers at Deadly Day Care

Quique Olivar Gomez

A 1-year-old child is dead and three other children have been rushed to hospital after they were found unresponsive at a day care facility in New York City on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told The Daily Beast that no probable cause has yet been identified, but the New York Post, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said investigators were looking into whether the kids ingested fentanyl. The Daily Mail identified the deceased as Nicholas Feliz-Dominici, the child of a Dominican immigrant family. The boy’s father said it was his child’s first week at the daycare.

The kids reportedly ate something around 1 p.m. before lying down for their naps, and they were found unresponsive when it was time to wake up 90 minutes later. Despite being administered Narcan, the 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The others—a 2-year-old boy, a 7-month-old girl, and another 2-year-old boy—received care and were in stable condition, the NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.