Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stun in figure-hugging, sparkly jumpsuits as the BBC show makes its long-awaited return

Strictly Come Dancing waltzed back onto TV screens when the show returned for its highly anticipated 21st series on Saturday.

And presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both dressed to impress for the opening episode as they both donned glittering jumpsuits.

Tess, 54, showed off her stunning figure in a chic black number adorned with gold sequin stripes.

The halterneck look showed off her toned arms and she added extra height to her frame with a pair of strappy heels.

Tess accentuated her aging features with a glamorous makeup palette and styled her blonde, glossy locks poker style.

Meanwhile, Claudia, 51, stuns in an ultra-chic black velvet jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, which costs a whopping £395, with its dazzling, crystal-embellished sparkle under the studio lights.

The outfit featured shoulder pads and wide-leg pants and she added a pop of color with a bright red manicure.

Claudia wore her iconic bangs and a heavy dose of eyeliner as she introduced the latest celebrity dancers to the crowd.

Designer Nadine Merabi exclusively told MailOnline: ‘Claudia’s style is always cool and chic, she is the perfect muse. As a designer, it’s incredible to see someone like Claudia bringing my creations to life on Strictly’.

“Claudia has always been very supportive of the brand and we greatly value our relationship with her. Tonight she’s wearing the Luna jumpsuit – it launched online today for pre-order and will definitely be a sell-out for us this season.”

The 2023 BBC One series will feature an impeccable star-studded line-up, as well as unexpected changes to professional dancers – with one notable dancer choosing to leave the show, while another is forced to withdraw from the competition.

This year’s Strictly will feature Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas and Nikita Kanda.

They are joined by Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

Strictly’s early training starts with watching group routines, so producers can test different combinations and spot good matches.

The celebrities then discover their professional dance partners, before beginning training to make their debut on the dance floor the following week.

It has been reported that this year’s Strictly pros are clamoring to be paired with EastEnders star Bobby and former Love Island contestant Zara.

A source told The Sun: ‘Zara and Bobby are definitely the favourites. All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor.

‘There is a battle going on among the pros as they all try to convince the bosses to get the best combination.

‘They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity couple is, so at this stage it’s all to play for.’

The insider added that Les Dennis and Angela Scanlon were both surprised during the initial training when they got to work on the dance floor.