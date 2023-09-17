Erik ten Hag denies that Manchester United are in crisis after dreary 3-1 defeat against Brighton – despite being booed by incensed supporters at Old Trafford

The Manchester club were taken to task by a rampant Brighton side on Saturday.

The Dutch manager’s decision to replace Rasmus Hojlund has sparked anger among fans.

Listen to the latest episode of the Mail Sport podcast ” Everything starts ! »

Erik ten Hag has denied Manchester United are in crisis after his side’s dismal start to the season continued with another defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

The latest setback came at the end of a week in which United put Brazilian winger Antony on paid leave to fight allegations, which he denies, that he assaulted three women, and Ten Hag banned Jadon Sancho from first-team training.

The United manager responded to a suggestion that the club was now in crisis by saying: “No, but we must be disappointed and we must be very annoyed with ourselves because at United the requirement is that you win matches.”

Asked if he was worried about the poor start, he added: “Certainly, it’s something that bothers me. But ultimately it’s a question of character and now we have to see how much we are strong and how the team stays together and which players stand up and lead the team. We absolutely need character, belief, resilience and determination.

Ten Hag was booed by United fans for his decision to withdraw £72million new signing Rasmus Hojlund in the second half, but claimed the reaction was ‘positive’ for the Dane on his full debut .

The manager was condemned for the premature replacement of newcomer Rasmus Hojlund.