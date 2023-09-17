Strictly winner Hamza Yassinha breaks down in tears as he makes an emotional return to the dancefloor – as viewers demand he wins AGAIN

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassinha made an emotional return to the dance floor with partner Jowita Przystał for the launch of the new series.

The Wildlife presenter, 33, broke down in tears as he described his stint on the show after once impressing with a performance of his high-scoring Salsa.

After the judges discussed the routine, a tearful Hamza said: “(Strictly) is the best thing I’ve ever done, I’ve been all over the world.”

‘Strictly has just ended, why am I crying? Strictly speaking, this is one of the best things I’ve ever done.’

Turning to Jowita he said, “I share the stage with this lovely lady and the things she has taught me about life, Jowita, strictly speaking, thank you.”

Famous faces: Hamza Yassinha, the 33-year-old winner of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, made an emotional return to the dance floor with partner Jowita Przystał for the launch on Saturday

Back in action: The Wildlife presenter, 33, broke down in tears as he described his stint on the show after once impressing with a performance of his high-scoring Salsa

The duo were crowned champions in 2022 after beating Molly Rainford and Helen Skelton in the grand final.

And fans were happy to see Hamza back on the show, with some even stating that he should win the show for a second time.

Taking to Twitter, someone wrote: ‘Forget the rest of the series strictly, give Hamza the glitter ball FANTASTIC’.

While a second said: ‘What if we gave Hamza the trophy again.’

Another wrote: “Loved seeing Hamza again, I love him.”

And a fourth said: ‘Soooo good Hamza and Jowita’.

and ‘Hamza seems like such a wonderful and kind man’.

Previously, the show paid an emotional tribute to Amy Dowden after the dancer was forced to miss the launch of the series due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

Overwhelmed: After the judges gushed over the routine, a tearful Hamza said: ‘(Strictly) is the best thing I’ve ever done, I’ve been all over the world’

Team: Turning to Jowita he said: ‘Sharing the stage with this lovely lady and the things she has taught me about life, Jowita, strictly speaking, thank you’

Winners: The duo were crowned champions in 2022 (pictured) after beating Molly Rainford and Helen Skelton in the grand final

Fans: Viewers were excited to see Hamza back on the show, with some even stating that he should win the show for the second time

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly dubbed her the show’s ‘Welsh Dragon’ as they dedicated the routine to her by the judges and professional dancers.

Caerphilly-born Amy, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer cancer earlier in May, and started chemotherapy after doctors discovered another type of cancer in her body, meaning she couldn’t be paired with a celebrity for the new series.

Before the dazzling routine, Tess said: “We are of course missing one of our professional dancers.”

‘Our beautiful Amy Dowden is unwell and she cannot be with us for the start of the series.’

She continued: ‘But she is our Welsh dragon and we know she will be back soon.’

Claudia then stepped in and said: ‘Amy, from your entire Strictly family, we’re sending all our love and we can’t wait to have you back on the dance floor.’

Love: Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to Amy Dowden after the dancer was forced to miss the series’ glitzy launch amid her ongoing cancer treatment

Tribute: Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly called her the show’s ‘Welsh Dragon’ as they dedicated the judges and professional dancers routine to her (Amy pictured)

To which Tess adds: ‘This (dance) is for you!’.

It comes just hours after Amy revealed she was ‘extremely’ ill after her fourth round of chemotherapy.

She wrote candidly in her Instagram Stories: ‘Chemo 4 Was extremely sick even with three types of anti-sickness. Also very tired. I’m going to rest.’

The star has been open about the side effects of the treatment, including hair loss, and admitted she found it difficult.