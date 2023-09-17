An hour late, but the show goes on for provocative Russell Brand as he stands up in front of 2,000 adoring fans.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Despite the whirlwind of rape and sexual assault allegations against him, Russell Brand defiantly showed up to perform his stand-up show in front of 2,000 adoring fans last night.

The crowd at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theater in northwest London screamed and applauded when the comedian took the stage more than an hour late.

A woman held up a sign saying: “We stand with you, Russell. Stay strong, stay free. We love you xx.’

Brand, dressed in blue jeans and a blazer, soaked up the adulation.

‘Thank you I love you. Thanks thanks. I appreciate you, I appreciate you,” he said, barely audible over the cheers.

Despite the whirlwind of rape and sexual assault allegations made against him, which the brand denied, the comedian defiantly came forward to perform his stand-up show.

“Sorry, I was late.” It was actually because of a fucking traffic jam.

He asked fans not to film it, adding: “I really appreciate your support. I love you. I want to put on a fantastic show for you.

“I have a lot to tell you. There are obviously some things I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate your understanding. I already love you very much. I’ll give you everything I have. Let’s go.’

It didn’t take long for Brand to make a thinly veiled reference to the controversy surrounding him.

Pointing to a long-haired audience member, Brand joked that the man looked like him and was a “body double.” “This could prove useful,” he said to another round of enthusiastic applause.

Fans, who had paid £35 for a ticket, had waited patiently for more than an hour for Brand to arrive. They scrolled through the latest news about Brand on their phones, not at all sure if he would show up.

The 7pm start time came and went, with an announcement over the PA that the comic was stuck in traffic on the M40. Meanwhile, David Bowie’s Rebel Rebel was among the tracks playing on the sound system.

After finally taking the stage, Brand launched into his usual routine of dirty sex jokes, politics and spirituality.

Pointing to a long-haired audience member, Brand joked that the man looked like him and was a “body double.”

He joked about becoming a father and said: “Since I got married, I haven’t had sex. »

He opened up about his reinvention from promiscuous playboy to wellness guru, adding: “I’ve changed my life – I’m now vegan and I don’t watch porn anymore.”

Brand said he was “trying to live a spiritual life and discern what’s real and what’s fake”, and spoke of his fascination with conspiracy theories, which have earned him millions of followers on social networks. social.

“I know I’m not the only one who doesn’t trust authority,” he said to applause from the loyal crowd. Brand previously accused those making the allegations against him of being part of a “coordinated attack” by mainstream media.

Last night, some fans seemed to agree. One told the Mail on Sunday: “I totally believe it. I can’t believe he would do something like he’s accused of.

Brand said he was “trying to live a spiritual life and discern what’s real and what’s fake”, and spoke of his fascination with conspiracy theories, which have earned him millions of followers on social networks. social.

” He is right. He will be on the right side of history. Another said: “The authorities are looking for him. We totally believe it. A third added: “I was always going to come tonight.” I don’t think there’s anything to it.

After a little over an hour on stage, Brand ended his show abruptly at 9:05 p.m. – five minutes after the Dispatches program began broadcasting.

He said: “Thank you for a wonderful evening. I really appreciate you being here. I love you. I’m sorry I arrived so late. I hope you enjoyed it. I hope you know that I love you. Stay close. To stay awake. Stay free. THANKS.’

The fans gave the actor a standing ovation as he left.

One said: “I didn’t expect it to end so soon. It was a brutal ending. I know the Dispatches are about to start – he probably had to rush to watch that. It’s very weird.