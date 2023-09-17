Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Votes Out Rolling Stone Founder

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner was booted from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday after disparaging Black and women artists, TMZ reported.

Wenner’s upcoming book, The Masters, consists of a collection of interviews with numerous rock and roll legends that all have one thing in common: they are white men. Wenner attempted to defend the exclusions of women and non-white artists in an interview with The New York Times.

“Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level,” he said. “Of Black artists— you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.” Wenner was voted out by all current Hall of Fame members sans Jon Landau following Wenner’s comments to the Times, TMZ reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.