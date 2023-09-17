Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    News

    Paxton’s Acquittal Has Nothing to Do With Justice—and Everything With Money

    By

    Sep 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    Paxton’s Acquittal Has Nothing to Do With Justice—and Everything With Money

    Reuters

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has spent his eight-year incumbency living on the political edge of scandal, was just acquitted in his historic Texas Senate impeachment trial.

    The Texas Senate voted largely along party lines, with only two Republican senators bravely voting to convict on virtually all sixteen articles of impeachment. The Texas Constitution requires a supermajority vote to convict on any article of impeachment, and the impeachment prosecutors came up short on each article.

    Kudos to Paxton’s lawyers, but he’s back in office thanks largely to a multi-million dollar juror intimidation campaign paid for by Defend Texas Liberty, a Texas campaign PAC funded largely by oil and gas millionaires Tim Dunn and Faris Wilks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy