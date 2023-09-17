Prepare for the sale! Stunning one-bedroom Santa Barbara houseboat listed for $4.9 MILLION

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A stunning Santa Barbara houseboat, impeccably decorated but with only one bedroom, has been listed for $4.9 million.

The houseboat, approximately 50 years old and known as the Thomas Jefferson, is in Santa Barbara Harbor.

The floating home has approximately 1,300 square feet of living space and is equipped with all modern conveniences, including electricity, plumbing and a laundry room.

For those lucky enough to be welcomed on board, a spacious dining room can comfortably accommodate ten people although there is only one bedroom.

The house also comes with its own slip in Santa Barbara Harbor.

This floating home located in Santa Barbara Harbor is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece

The current owner, Jeff Wapner, grew up in Santa Barbara but then left to travel the world. When he returned, he was determined not to live in a traditional house and researched different boats available for sale.

Wapner opted for a minimalist look with handleless kitchen cabinets.

A staircase leads to the upper levels comprising a bedroom and a roof with plenty of natural light.

The flooring is clean and refreshing white oak whilst a workshop could easily be converted into a second bedroom.

The house has professional artisan carpentry with beautiful wooden cabinets, parquet floors and drawers.

Windows offer stunning views of the surrounding harbor

A patio with wooden deck offers views of the harbor with the water lapping at your feet

There is also plenty of space to work with a desk, table and chair.

The house was designed and rebuilt by a father (engineer) and son (carpenter) over a period of four years.

Wapner originally purchased the boat for $650,000 and is one of four houseboats permitted in the harbor. He spent about $2 million to repair it.

Although there is no engine, the boat could be towed elsewhere to another location if necessary.

After a year of living on board, Wapner found that the boat was slowly deteriorating around him, with termites eating away at the structure and the wooden frame rotting.

“I didn’t intend to renovate the whole house. But I’m not the type of person who could live on what I knew was a rotten, sinking ship,” Wapner said. WSJ.com. ‘

Wapner began demolishing the existing house. The floating structure underwent a complete rebuild, with Wapner finally returning to the houseboat two years ago.

The lower level of the boat is where the workshop and laundry room are located, while the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and dining room are located on the second level.

After climbing the stairs, a ladder is needed to get up to the roof.

The bedroom also benefits from plenty of natural light, wooden furniture and clean lines.

Double sinks in the houseboat bathroom with mirrors and gold rimmed faucets

To the untrained eye, there is no clear indication that the house is a boat on the water.

There’s even enough storage space for a collection of surfboards

The roof terrace has access with views for miles around with palm trees lining the horizon

The bathroom has dual sinks and a skylight shower above – ideal for looking at the sky above and a bit of stargazing.

“At night, when you can see the stars and the moon shining, it’s an amazing place to take a shower,” Wapner said.

Although there is a slight rocking on the waves, Wapner insists it is not noticeable.

He says the reason for selling is his desire to start traveling again.

The lower level of the barge accommodates the workshop and laundry room

Plenty of natural light can flow into the house

The house rises and falls with the tide and occasionally moves from side to side.

The houseboat docked in Santa Barbara, California, has an asking price of $4.9 million.

The current owner is an avid surfer, a popular pastime in Santa Barbara.

The nearby mountains can be seen from the roof of the house with a 360° view of the marina.

The historic harbor is a great launching pad for various adventures, including sailing, sea kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

From above, the open skylight is visible on the roof of the house.

While the $4.9 million price tag may seem high, Sotheby’s International Realty agents believe the cost per square foot of neighboring waterfront properties currently on the market puts it in line with other properties.

The barge is so distinctive that its listing is already attracting considerable interest.

“This house is so specific that when I told a few people I was listing it, they said, ‘Oh, is that the tall, beautiful brunette?’ We are dying to be a part of it,” said Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s.