BBachelor couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards announce they are expecting their second child

    By

    By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:51 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023 | Update: 8:00 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023

    Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Australia’s first single couple, have announced they are expecting a second child.

    On Sunday, the duo shared an adorable clip on Instagram of their two-year-old daughter Elle announcing that her mother is pregnant.

    “My mom is having a baby soon,” Elle said, with a balloon stuffed into her top.

    Tim, 40, and Anna, 36, who married in Italy in 2018, also confirmed their happy news in the caption.

    “Turns out She was right. Bringing another little rascal into the world in 2024,” the two men wrote.

    The couple were inundated with comments from well-wishers, including former Bachelor star Sam Frost, who wrote: “Yeah!!! Congratulations, beautiful humans.

    Former Miss World Australia, Erin Holland, added: “Oh, the best news! Congratulations throat xxx’, while Love Island Australia winner Tayla Damir added: ‘Congratulations (love heart emojis).’

    Chiropractor and influencer Tim fell in love with lawyer Anna on the first season of Bachelor a decade ago and is one of the few couples to find lasting romance on the franchise.

    In November last year, the genetically blessed couple snapped up a newly renovated mansion in Sydney’s Dover Heights.

    The stunning property had been listed with a price guide of $6 million, according to the Daily Telegraph.

    Tim and Anna would have paid an amount close to the price guide.

    The stunning five-bedroom, three-bathroom suite features a swimming pool, state-of-the-art kitchen and Coco Republic fixtures.

    Other highlights include a spacious living and dining room that opens onto a private terrace with a built-in barbecue, a wooden deck and a stunning in-ground pool.

    The couple met on The Bachelor in 2013 and are considered a golden couple of the Australian Bachelor franchise.

    By

