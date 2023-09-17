Loved Netflix’s ‘One Piece’? Here’s 10 Things to Watch Next

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Netflix’s live action adaptation of One Piece is a bonafide hit, seemingly breaking the so-called “curse” of the Hollywood anime adaptation. If you watched it and enjoyed it—and perhaps even thirsted for its hot murder clown, Buggy—you might be craving something similar to watch now that you’ve finished the series. That’s especially true if you’re new to the world of One Piece, the irresistible adventure following the Straw Hat Pirates on a search for coveted treasure. Double-especially if you’re new to the world of anime in general. If either of those are the case, welcome!

While we celebrate the news that Netflix just renewed the series for a second season, we’ve rounded up a guide to projects that share similar vibes to One Piece for you to dig into next. We’ve got a little bit of everything: more One Piece media, a couple like-hearted anime series, other pirate stories that aren’t Pirates of the Caribbean, and a handful of successful adaptations of comics.

Grab some snacks (which, if you’re Luffy, would just be a giant hunk of meat), and let’s get bingeing!

Read more at The Daily Beast.