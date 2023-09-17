Shania Twain, 58, stuns in a very daring miniskirt with a glitzy mesh bodysuit as she performs at London’s 02 Arena during the Queen of Me Tour

<!–

Shania Twain looked fantastic as she performed at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday night during the European leg of her Queen of Me Tour.

The Canadian country icon, 58, made sure all eyes were on her in a very daring miniskirt, which she left open at the front, and a glitzy mesh bodysuit.

She added a matching cropped denim jacket, layers of gold jewelry and stunning sunglasses as she belted out crowd-pleasing hits.

Of course, no outfit would be complete without cowboy boots, with Shania donning a sequined pair.

The star went all out to recreate the age-defying glam look her fans have become accustomed to for her first of two nights in the capital.

Sensation: Shania Twain, 58, looked stunning as she performed at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday night during the European leg of her Queen of Me Tour

Glamorous: The Canadian country icon made sure all eyes were on her in a very daring mini skirt, which she left open at the front, and a glitzy mesh bodysuit

Shania leaned back on a purple-metallic motorcycle as the yellow mesh train billowed from her jacket behind her.

Earlier this year, after wearing a dress with a thigh slit that left little to the imagination, Shania said: ‘Life is too short to wear boring clothes!’

She added in a passionate Instagram post that fashion is a “powerful tool” that helps her “convey my personality and express my creativity.”

“Besides getting to hang out with my friends for the evening, it’s one of my favorite things about attending award shows!” she concluded.

The man! I Feel Like a Woman singer said: ‘fashion is a playground and I have a lot of fun with it.’

“Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for artists and fans alike,” Shania shared In style recently.

‘For me, creativity doesn’t stop with the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story,” she added.

And she didn’t let the trolls get her down, telling the outlet she was feeling fantastic.

Icon: She added a matching cropped denim jacket, layers of gold jewelry and stunning sunglasses as she belted out crowd-pleasing hits

Country girl: Of course, no outfit would be complete without cowboy boots, with Shania donning a pair with sequins

Bedazzled: The star went all out to deliver the glamorous look her fans have come to expect, on her first of two nights in the capital

Quirky: She was also seen wearing a black jacket and a bright pink scarf

She’s Back: Shania’s Global Queen of Me Tour Running Until November 2023, It’s Her First in Five Years

Shania recently spoke about feeling comfortable in her own body as she embraces aging naturally.

But it wasn’t easy as she remembered struggling with self-confidence issues over the years.

Shania admitted that sometimes she chose to keep the lights off in her bedroom because she didn’t like her reflection in the mirror.

The singer said The mirror: ‘I’m telling you to look in the mirror and be okay with that. I’ll only get older and weaker. If I hate myself now, what condition will I be in in five or ten years?’