Strictly Come Dancing ‘couple can’t keep their hands off each other and make a ‘spectacle’ of themselves, leaving crew feeling ‘awkward’

Strictly Pro couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are reportedly making the crew behind the scenes uncomfortable with their ‘exaggerated’ displays of affection.

The couple has been dating since January 2022 and appears to still be going strong as they “struggle to keep their hands off each other.”

According to The sun Kai, 28, and Nadiya, 34, were seen kissing, cuddling and stealing a “spectacle” during breaks during filming of Saturday’s pre-recorded launch episode.

A source told the publication: “Nadiya and Kai were all over each other during filming and could barely keep their hands off each other.”

“It was over the top and uncomfortable for everyone around them.

Awkward: Strictly Pro couple Nadiya Bychkova, 34, and Kai Widdrington, 28, are reportedly making the behind-the-scenes crew uncomfortable with their ‘exaggerated’ displays of affection

In love: The couple have been dating since January 2022 and seem to be still going strong as they ‘struggle to keep their hands off each other’ (pictured earlier this year)

And while Nadiya isn’t linked to a celebrity partner this year, the source said she has her boyfriend at her disposal.

“They definitely seemed to be flaunting their relationship and enjoying the attention.”

In the meantime The mirror reports that the couple will launch their own rival tour after Nadiya missed out on a partner this year, while Kai has been linked to TV legend Angela Rippon, 78.

The lovebirds will tour the country again in 2024 with their show Once Upon A Time, dates for which are yet to be confirmed but clashed with the BBC show’s arena tour schedule last year.

A source said: ‘They found love on and off the dancefloor and the chemistry between Nadiya and Kai was such a hit that they have been asked to do a second tour next year, this time concluding in Kai’s hometown of Southampton. There is a huge demand for it.’

The couple previously said they are living the ‘dream fairytale’ after falling in love on the BBC show.

They told MailOnline exclusively that their romance is ‘incredibly special’ because the chemistry they share on stage is real.

Racy: Kai and Nadiya were stealing kisses and hugs, making a ‘spectacle’ during breaks during filming of Saturday’s pre-recorded launch episode (pictured together in 2022)

Fanatsy: The couple previously said they are living the ‘dream fairy tale’ after falling in love on the BBC show

Moving on: It’s also been reported that the couple will launch their own rival tour after Nadiya missed out on a partner this year, while Kai has been linked to TV legend Angela Rippon, 78 (pictured)

In an exclusive interview, Nadiya and Kai revealed that despite public misconception, they have yet to take their long-standing relationship to the next level and move in together, as they admit it’s ‘difficult’ living under the watchful eye of their loyal fanbase to stand.

Nadiya, who shares daughter Mila with ex-fiance Matija Škarabot, explained that it took her and Kai some time to establish their feelings for each other, while Strictly viewers were eager to find out if they were the show’s first professional duo became what they found love in. the dance floor.

She said: ‘At first we were still figuring it out on our own! It’s easier now in the sense that everyone knows we’re together, but having a relationship in the public eye is hard.”

Kai added: “Everything is under scrutiny,” before Nadiya continued, “but there are some positives, we get to do what we love and make the show so it’s how you balance it

It comes after Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to Amy Dowden after the dancer was forced to miss the glitzy launch of the series on Saturday due to her battle with cancer.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly dubbed her the show’s ‘Welsh Dragon’ as they dedicated the judges and professional dancers’ routine to her.

Caerphilly-born Amy, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer cancer earlier in May and started chemotherapy after doctors discovered another type of cancer in her body, meaning she couldn’t be paired with a celebrity for the new series.

Love: Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to Amy Dowden after the dancer was forced to miss Saturday’s glitzy launch of the series due to her ongoing cancer treatment

Tribute: Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly called her the show’s ‘Welsh Dragon’ as they dedicated the judges and professional dancers routine to her (Amy pictured)

Speaking ahead of the show-stopping routine, Tess said: ‘We are obviously missing one of our professional dancers.

‘Our wonderful Amy Dowden is unwell and she cannot be with us for the start of the series.’

She continued: ‘But she is our Welsh dragon and we know she will be back soon.’

Claudia then intervened as she said: “Amy, from your entire Strictly family, we’re sending all our love and we can’t wait to have you back on the dance floor.”

Tess added: ‘This (dance) is for you!’.

Viewers took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to comment on the moving performance and thoughtful shoutout.

One wrote: ‘A lovely tribute to Amy Dowden, I hope she gets better soon.’

‘Hope Amy Dowden gets better’ and ‘Some brilliant couples in this series, the group number was really good. I’m so happy to have the show back.’