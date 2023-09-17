Olivia Wilde and ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis hug and high-five while watching their son play soccer in Los Angeles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reunited Saturday morning to attend their son Otis’ soccer game in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The actress, 39, and the actor, 47, proved they are amicable exes as they hugged and high-fived during the game.

The Don’t Worry Darling star/director — who recently showed her support for the WGA — was also caught celebrating what appeared to be a goal for her child’s team.

Wilde opted for a white graphic T-shirt that was worn under a puffy blue varsity jacket during the match.

The House actress also wore distressed jeans, which were accented by colorful Adidas sneakers.

Wearing jet black sunglasses, Wilde added an extra pop of color to her look with a bright pink hat that covered most of her blonde hair.

Meanwhile, her ex-fiance Sudeikis cut a casual figure while wearing a light gray hoodie and cargo shorts.

The Ted Lasso star completed his look with lime green Nike running shoes.

The proud parents were joined at the game by their daughter Daisy, six, who lay on a blanket in the grass next to her mother.

Wilde and Sudeikis first met at a Saturday Night Live finale party that took place in 2011.

The actress was previously married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.

Wilde eventually moved on with Sudeikis, and the former couple started dating in mid-2011.

The two got engaged in January 2013 and welcomed Otis, eight, the following April.

The former couple further expanded their family with the arrival of Daisy, five, in October 2016.

Wilde and Sudeikis remained together for another four years before ending their engagement in November 2020.

The actress eventually moved on with Harry Styles, whom she directed in Don’t Worry Darling, while Sudeikis had an on/off affair with model and Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.

The former couple received a lot of attention after Wilde was served legal papers by Sudeikis during her appearance at CinemaCon last April.

Although Sudeikis denied asking for his ex-partner to serve during her public appearance, she later accused him of conspiring to publicly embarrass her.

However, the couple seems to have settled their differences and are often seen supporting their children together at various events.

Wilde spoke about co-parenting with the former SNL star during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She revealed that she had become much more open with her son and daughter about her relationship with Sudeikis.

‘It allows for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love. It has given me a chance to get to know them in a different way,” she said.

Wilde also discussed the difficulty of co-parenting while navigating a public divorce.

“If you can surround them with that much love, then that’s okay. But it’s difficult because we don’t do it privately,” she said.

Wilde concluded by saying that her main goal was to give her children the best education.

‘My priority is with them, as long as they are happy and healthy; My ex and I agree on that. They are everything to us,” she said.