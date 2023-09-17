Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Aldi’s Workzone Double USB Powerpoint is recalled

    Sep 17, 2023
    Aldi’s Workzone Double USB Powerpoint is recalled

    Aldi Workzone Double USB Powerpoint recalled

    By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 9:46 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023 | Update: 9:47 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023

    A popular product sold only in discount supermarket Aldi is under urgent recall due to fears of possible electrocution.

    Aldi’s Worzkone Dual USB Powerpoint is being recalled due to product defects that could result in death or serious injury.

    Product safety Australia has warned that consumers should stop using it “immediately”.

