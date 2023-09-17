Aldi’s Workzone Double USB Powerpoint is recalled

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Aldi Workzone Double USB Powerpoint recalled
A popular product sold only in discount supermarket Aldi is under urgent recall due to fears of possible electrocution.
Aldi’s Worzkone Dual USB Powerpoint is being recalled due to product defects that could result in death or serious injury.
Product safety Australia has warned that consumers should stop using it “immediately”.
