The One Hill Harper Role That Michigan Voters Will Hate Most

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Like any good Democratic politician running for office in the heartland of America’s automotive industry, Hill Harper has cast himself as an unyielding ally of the United Auto Workers, the sector’s biggest labor union.

An actor who is currently running for Michigan’s soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat in 2024, Harper has vocally backed the UAW in its contentious contract negotiations with Detroit’s Big Three automakers—which resulted in a strike that began on Friday.

The “CSI:NY” actor, who has held top positions in the Screen Actors’ Guild, has often touted his labor cred on the campaign trail. What he has not mentioned so far, however, is his history as a prominent booster of one of the UAW’s most hated foes: Toyota.

