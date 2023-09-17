Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lil Wayne, Kawhi Leonard and Offset make the trip to Colorado as the stars come out to watch Deion Sanders’ team take on Colorado State in grudge match

    A who’s who of stars was on hand Saturday in Colorado for the Buffs
    The list included rappers, basketball players and even The Rock
    By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:15 p.m. EDT, September 16, 2023 | Update: 12:01 a.m. EDT, September 17, 2023

    Colorado’s game against Colorado State was obviously an extremely hot ticket Saturday night as a host of stars made the trip to watch Deion Sanders’ team.

    Lil Wayne, who Sanders presented a jersey to earlier in the day, performed the Buffaloes’ come out song before the game.

    He wore the same No. 17 “Tunechi” jersey that Sanders had given him.

    Also in attendance were NBA star Kawhi Leonard and rapper Offset.

    The latter took it upon himself to pump up the Colorado crowd, standing in front of the student section and clapping his hands.

    “It’s so much excitement, it’s so much love from the fans,” he said on ESPN during the match. “I love the energy.”

    Lil Wayne performed Colorado’s coming out song before their game against Colorado State

    Offset pumped up the crowd as he stood near Colorado fans and cheered

    And Kawhi Leonard looked relaxed as he stood on the sideline before the game started.

    The famous Leonard looked relaxed as he stood on the sidelines.

    But they weren’t the only celebrities in attendance.

    The Rock, who appeared alongside Sanders on ESPN’s “College Gameday,” was also in attendance.

    So did Master P, Heat guard Kyle Lowry and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

    The lead-up to the game saw a war of words between Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, who criticized his in-state rival earlier this week before coach Prime fired back.

    The Rock was also in attendance and chatted with a fan before the match started.

    The tension continued into the match, as tempers flared between the two teams and they separated near midfield.

    Colorado star Travis Hunter had a few words to say to his rivals after the incident.

    “They played the wrong team,” he said in a video captured by ESPN.

    “All talk, no bite.”

    Colorado and Colorado State are tied 14-14 at the time of writing.

