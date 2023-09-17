Residents told to evacuate as bushfire rages at Beerwah and Glass House Mountains

LATEST NEWS: Residents must ‘leave immediately’

Residents say ‘lives are in danger’ from bushfires

Residents of a rural town in central Queensland have been urged to “leave immediately” as a bushfire quickly spreads towards people and homes, putting “lives at risk”.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a warning to Emerald residents about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, saying the warning area covered homes along Selma Road, between Emerald and Fairbairn Dam Road.

There is a second fire burning in the Glass House Mountains National Park, near Beerwah on the Sunshine Coast.

The alert zone also included Fairbairn State Forest and residents were asked to leave immediately, the service said.

“Fast-moving fire burns near Fairbairn State Forest. This is expected to impact Selma Road in the coming hours,” the warning states.

“Your life could be in danger. It will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Firefighting aircraft were used to help ground crews contain the fire.

The service warned Emerald residents to call triple zero if their lives were in danger and not to expect a firefighter to be present at their door.

Electricity, water and cellphone services could soon stop working, smoke would make it difficult to see and breathe, and it would be hot and noisy with potential explosions nearby, the service said.

He warned people to check road closures before leaving via the QLD Traffic website and said if they did not leave they could be isolated.

Those who could not leave safely were advised to find a safe place to shelter, preferably in a brick building, and to block the air vents.

A QFES spokesperson described the Emerald fire as a “large grass fire” around 2km in size and that 10 crews were battling it.

Five more crews were dispatched around 2 p.m.

At 1:54 p.m., another warning was issued for a “rapidly growing” fire in Glass House Mountains National Park.

The fire was expected to reach Mawsons Road “within the hour”. The warning area also includes Holt Road.

