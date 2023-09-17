LeBron James tells Deion Sanders’ son he should have imitated his father before scoring on a pick six for Colorado: ‘He was supposed to take a step forward to the ZONE!’

Sanders intercepted the ball 80 yards before running for pick six

He was congratulated by his father, who was at the center of controversies

Buffaloes star Shilo Sanders scored on a pick six in Saturday night’s fiery game against Colorado State before kissing his father Deion — but LeBron James felt he missed a trick.

Tension between the two Colorado rivals was at an all-time high before their latest battle following the very public spat between Deion and fellow coach Jay Norvell this week.

Norvell’s hit on “Coach Prime” for his trademark outfit, cap and sunglasses, caused quite a stir, with Sanders responding by handing out sunglasses to his entire team and to the ESPN First Take panel – marketing that earned his custom Blenders line $1.2 million. sales Friday.

Before Saturday’s match, the two teams had to be separated during warm-ups, with Shedeur Sanders – another son of Deion – in the thick of the action as tempers flared between the players.

The 23-year-old intercepted the ball 80 yards out and ran straight for the touchdown.

SHILO is supposed to take a step forward to the ZONE!!!!!! Ayyyyeeeee -LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

As for Shilo, he left his own mark by scoring on a pick-six early in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old intercepted the ball 80 yards out and ran straight to complete a sensational turnover, and he celebrated by heading straight towards his father on the sidelines.

Deion shared a hug with his son after his incredible pick six, but LeBron was disappointed not to see him recreate his father’s famous “step up” before scoring on a pick six.

The basketball legend wrote on X: “SHILO is supposed to take a big step to the ZONE!!!!!! Ayyyyeeeee’ with laughing, dancing and shrugging emojis.

Deion, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, became famous during his own playing career for running with exaggerated strides before scoring touchdowns.

It’s been quite a week for the Sanders family after Deion’s highly publicized beef with Norvell.

Speaking on his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Norvell apparently took a shot at the Buffaloes coach.

“I sat down with ESPN today. I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took off my hat and my glasses,” he said on “Coach’s Show.”

Shilo was then placed on Colorado’s traditional throne as his teammates celebrated

“I said that when I talk to adults, I take off my hat and my glasses. That’s what my mother taught me.

Coach Sanders, who also appeared on “First Take,” continued to play up the beef between him and Norvell by handing out sunglasses to Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

The Boulder crowd erupted as Sanders, otherwise wearing sunglasses, handed out his frames to the on-air crew. Many students — as expected Saturday night — also wore sunglasses to support Sanders.

Shilo also reacted to Norvell’s comments on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“Bruh, why do they do this to themselves every week? ” He asked.