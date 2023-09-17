Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

17:00. nbsp;nbsp;Under the patronage of the caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Learning, Abbas Al-Halabi and at the invitation of the administrative body of the Association for Specialization and Scientific Orientation, a ceremony for distributing certificates of excellence to the winners of the associationrsquo;s scholarships for university and postgraduate studies in Lebanon and abroad for the academic year 2023-2024 will be held, at the celebration hall at the associationrsquo;s headquarters – Ramlet El Bayda

