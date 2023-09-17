Fourteen people are killed in Brazil when a plane carrying tourists crashes “due to pilot error while attempting to land during a rainstorm.”

The 12 passengers and two crew members – all men – were flying from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, to Barcelos, a 90-minute flight upriver.

The plane crashed while trying to land, killing all on board: locals said it was raining very heavily at the time.

Wilson Lima, the governor of Amazonas state, confirmed the deaths of all passengers on board and said they were Brazilian tourists going on a fishing trip.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Twelve Brazilians heading to the Amazon on a fishing trip died in a plane crash, along with the pilot and co-pilot of their small plane.

The accident occurred Saturday morning in Barcelos province, about 400 kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.

Manaus Aerotaxi airline confirmed that all people on board the Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a light turboprop aircraft, died in the crash.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members in Saturday’s plane crash in Barcelos,” said Wilson Lima, governor of Amazonas state.

“Our teams have worked from the start to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends.

A light plane carrying 14 people – 12 passengers, a pilot and a co-pilot – crashed in the Amazon on Saturday

The plane crashed in heavy rain, the governor of Amazonas state confirmed.

Manaus Aerotáxi’s EMB-110P1 Bandeirante is located near Barcelos Airport in the Amazon. 14 hours on board. There are no survivors. The passers-by were American tourists. Cook very strong at the moment of acidity.pic.twitter.com/YDQkfR1BAz – Mölter (@MolterGui) September 16, 2023

The Secretary of Security of the State of Amazonas, Colonel Vinicius Almeida (center), flanked by the Commander of the Seventh Regional Air Command (VII COMAR), David Almeida (left) and the Mayor of Barcelos, Edson Mendes, spoke on Saturday during a press conference in Manaus. discuss the accident

Lima said the bodies had already been removed from the plane and that the victims were Brazilian tourists.

Lima also added that the region is experiencing heavy rains and the most likely cause of the accident was an error in the route taken at the time of landing.

The airline said it was investigating, but provided no details about the deaths or injuries.

“We rely on respecting the privacy of those involved during this difficult time and will be available to provide any necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.

The Brazilian Air Force said in a statement that investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) had been called to open an investigation.