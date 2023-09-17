Megan Thee Stallion gives fans a glimpse into her GRUELING workout routine with deadlifts and jumping rope

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion works hard to keep her famous hourglass figure in top shape.

The 28-year-old rapper shared a clip of two separate workouts with the caption “Gym recap” to her 31.2 million Instagram followers, including a photo of herself in a tiny green crop top and dark green shorts.

She let her jet black hair flow loosely around her shoulders during both gym sessions as she threw herself into deadlifts and intense jump rope sessions.

Adding a promo for her latest hit with Cardi B, Megan added in the caption, “Also, this Jersey mix from #Bongos is going crazy in the gym.”

In her second gym outfit, the San Antonio native rocked a pair of tiny purple shorts and a bright orange crop top.

Hot girl summer: Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a glimpse into her grueling workout routine – from deadlifts to jumping rope on her Instagram page; seen on Saturday

Gym, tan and wash: the Bongos hitmaker showed off her curves in two eye-catching workout sets

In the middle of the Instagram reel, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star cut back the waistband of her green shorts – to show off her ripped waist.

The Cognac Queen singer appeared to be in good spirits – following news that her ex-boyfriend Tony Lanez was denied bail and sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan in 2020.

Letting her gym workouts speak for themselves, Megan showed off her dramatic weight loss in a sheer dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week.

However, the Savage singer also announced this month that she would withdraw from performing at the Global Citizen Festival due to scheduling conflicts.

Staying busy as ever, the versatile performer also joined the voice cast of season seven of Big Mouth as a new hormone monster.

She also posted a humorous gag trailer for her fake production Dicks: The Musical on her Instagram, joking that SAG had approved her posting the video.

The hilarious video prompted one fan to say, “I will unapologetically consume all of Megan Thee Stallion’s media.

Her WAP and Bongos collaborator, Cardi B, also chatted about Megan during an interview on the website Spout podcast.

‘I feel very special. I would like to thank you very much for trusting me,” said Megan’s 30-year-old colleague.

Staying strong: The Hot Girl Summer singer used a yellow resistance band during one of her workouts

Green with envy: In both workout sets, Megan rocked a cropped workout tee and cropped shorts

Just do it: The 5’10 stunner stayed diligent during her resistance band exercises

Sporty spice: The rapper and singer looked ready to pose in an athletic ad as she went all-in on her workout

No diva behavior here: A personal trainer watched Megan as she attempted a challenging deadlift

Going green: The music artist showed off her toned derriere as she went through a heavy deadlift

Wins and Glory: Megan chose to keep her long, raven black hair down and loose around her shoulders during her workouts

Pop and lock: The Cry Baby singer performed the perfect lunge during one of her workouts

Cool for the summer: The 5’10 beauty showed off her slim waist during a moment in the exercise recap video

She added, “I know what it feels like when you feel like everyone has their back on you.”

Cardi summed up the ongoing drama between Megan and her ex Tory, saying, “People just love something to argue about.”

Megan herself seems to have completely put the ongoing legal drama behind her.

Megan Thee Stallion’s future chooses to post about happier things on her Instagram page and remains a closely guarded mystery.