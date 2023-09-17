Douglas Park crash: Woman dies after becoming trapped in burning ute

<!–

A woman has died after becoming trapped in the back of a burning vehicle following a horrific collision.

Sela Maumalanga was a passenger in the ute when it collided with a dual-cab vehicle on Menangle Road in Douglas Park, in Sydney’s southwest, at 4.20am a week ago.

His uncle Peni Tu Itupou managed to get out of the ute with the help of witnesses and was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

But the damage caused to the ute prevented those at the scene from freeing Ms Maumalanga.

The ute caught fire and Ms Maumalanga, 37, died in the vehicle.

Heartbreaking tributes are pouring in on social media for the “humble and loving” victim of the fatal head-on collision between two students in Sydney’s southwest on September 11.

Sela Maumalanga died after becoming trapped in the back seat of her uncle’s burning vehicle after it collided with another double-cab vehicle on Menangle Road at 4.20am a week ago. In the photo: the consequences of the accident

The other driver, the sole occupant of his vehicle, only suffered arm injuries.

Ms Maumalanga was an admired and loved member of Sydney’s Tongan community, which was shaken by her sudden death.

“Sissy, I’m so sorry that no one (can) get you out. I’m sorry I’m not there with you,” a relative wrote on Facebook.

“Wake up sister, I don’t want to let you go,” she wrote.

“You never changed,” added another.

“So humble and loving with a heart of pure gold. Your smile and laughter were so contagious that everyone felt loved.

“The beautiful moments you shared with us will never be forgotten,” wrote a third.

“Your countless acts of kindness, always giving without ever expecting favors in return.”

Friends also added to the tributes as they accepted the death in shock.

“Fly high, beautiful,” one wrote.

Ms Maumalanga’s family nature was clear from the many tributes.

“No matter how busy we were with our own little family, you were always checking on us,” one wrote.

“She was always watching me and the kids. A beautiful soul taken too soon,” another friend said.

“Thank you for being the only one who continues to always watch my kids,” wrote a third.

A GoFundMe has since kicked off with $7,565 raised in four days.

“She was a ray of positivity and will be missed by everyone,” we read.

NSW Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the cause of the crash was under investigation.