Jennifer Garner looks casual in a black crew neck sweater and leggings as she spends quality time with her son Samuel, 11, in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner was photographed running errands with her son Samuel in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.

The 51-year-old actress appeared to make the most of her time with her youngest child, 11, as they enjoyed some snacks while heading back to their car.

The artist, who recently shared a rare photo with her father William, kept it casual in a black crew-neck sweater that was paired with matching leggings during her grocery run.

Garner contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with pairs of white and blue socks and matching shoes.

The Elektra star wore dark sunglasses and her beautiful brunette locks fell to her shoulders.

The actress shares Samuel, as well as her daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with her former husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple first met while working on films like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil, in which they starred.

Garner was previously married to Scott Foley, and their marriage lasted from 2000 to 2004.

The artist moved on with Affleck, 51, and they tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that took place in Turks and Caicos in 2005.

The couple started a family with the birth of Violet, which took place that year, and they added Seraphina and Samuel to their family in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

The two remained together until 2015, when they announced their split, and waited three years before finalizing their divorce.

Affleck moved on with Jennifer Lopez, who he was engaged to before meeting Garner, and they exchanged vows last July.

An insider recently spoke with Entertainment tonight and revealed that the actresses had bonded while balancing their blended family.

The source stated that the two are “very cordial and have a very healthy and functioning relationship.”

The insider added that the Alias ​​actress was in “a great space and feeling good about where things stand right now with the new family dynamic.”

The source further said that Garner and Lopez, 54, are fully committed to the well-being of their children.

The insider stated, “They are communicating openly and are both working to make this transition as smooth as possible.”