Woman’s dire warning over dangerous fetish killing plus-sized women: ‘I was stalked and brainwashed by a man who tried to feed me to death – don’t make the same mistake I did’

A plus-size model almost lost her life after an online stalker “groomed” her for a dangerous food fetish.

Rosie Jean, from the USA, is a voluptuous size 6XL and has thousands of followers on Instagram, YouTube and OnlyFans.

The 31-year-old makes a living flaunting her curves online, but her internet fame led to her being the target of a “narcissistic sociopath” who wanted to feed her to death.

Share your ordeal on We are all crazy podcast, Rosie revealed that she met the stalker on Reddit and was quickly groomed and manipulated by him.

“He had an archetype and I am his archetype to perfection,” she explained.

Plus-size model Rosie Jean (pictured) almost lost her life after an online stalker ‘groomed’ her for a dangerous food fetish that could have killed her.

“Hair color, dark eyes, a certain type of shape, aesthetically beautiful. I don’t want to brag, but I’m not ugly,” she boasted.

Rosie said the stalker had an unhealthy fantasy of causing head trauma to his victims by creating a heightened sense of trauma “to kill them psychologically”.

“I believe he is addicted to trauma porn and I believe he wanted to make me his own trauma porn factory,” she claimed.

Rosie also said she was “trained into feeding” by her stalker, a sexual fetish that involves feeding people so they gain huge amounts of weight.

The model admitted she had a boyfriend the entire time she was seeing her stalker, but claims he brainwashed her into believing she was polyamorous, which is why she cheated .

“I experienced Stockholm syndrome with this guy. I remember saying things to him like, “I love you.”

“Not only do I think he groomed me, but I think he brainwashed me into thinking I’m polyamorous,” she said.

Rosie believes her stalker was secretly planning to feed her to death.

“The problem with this guy is I think he was into feeding death, and that’s where I have a lot of trouble,” she said.

“Feeding death is exactly what it sounds like. It’s feeding someone to the point where they become so fat and fat that they die.

Rosie admitted that during one encounter she lied to her boyfriend so she could meet her sexual harasser at a hotel, where she was “forced” to engage in feeding while they had sex .

“I didn’t want to go, I didn’t want to cheat on my boyfriend, I really didn’t want to,” she explained.

“But at the time, I didn’t understand the nuance of what coercion was.”

Rosie, who suffers from ADHD and complex PTSD, said her stalker “coerced me into committing an act of nurturing”.

She later ended up in a psychiatric hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown.

She has since left the feederism community after some of her former friends publicly accused her of lying about her disability.

The former model is now focusing on her YouTube channel and undergoing treatment for an eating disorder.

“The feeder community has a serious cult mentality,” she warned.

The influencer currently relies on a cane to walk properly, but has left the dangerous feeding community, calling it a “cult.”

Unfortunately, Rosie isn’t the only plus-size woman to fall victim to breast feeding.

In 2015, mother-of-four Patty Sanchez revealed she nearly died after her boyfriend encouraged her to eat 13,000 calories a day to satisfy her perverse penchant for being “crushed” by fat girls. women.

After spending his days gorging on fried potatoes, soda, macaroni and cheese, fast food and iced tea, Sanchez felt like he was “dying slowly.”

She said The independent that she finally found the strength to get rid of her boyfriend and subsequently embarked on a weight loss journey that saw her lose over 100 kg.

In 2021, fat fetish model and star of TLC’s My 600lb Life, Renee Biran, died after years of health complications related to her weight.

The 56-year-old woman, who weighed 286 kg, became obese after accepting money from men to feed her so she would gain weight.

In an episode of My 600lb Life that aired in 2018, Biran nearly died while being taken to the hospital to see her doctor.

In 2021, fat fetish model and star of TLC’s My 600lb Life Renee Biran (pictured) died after years of health complications related to her weight.

“I don’t know what’s happening to me, but I feel like I can’t breathe properly. I feel dizzy and everything else. I want to see a doctor who can put some oxygen in my body. I don’t want to die in this car,” she said.

Although she survived the journey, she was later pronounced dead in 2021 from an unknown cause.

An online tribute wall dedicated to his memory is full of messages from those who watched his journey on the TLC show.

As one fan wrote: “She faced many obstacles and she always fought hard.” His personality was beautiful. I am heartbroken to learn of his passing. May your family be blessed with a wonderful mother. Tear the angel! xo.’