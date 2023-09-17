Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia’s first ministers of Middle Eastern background

    NNA – Lebanese-born Dr. Hosam Abu Meri, a gastroenterologist in Latvia, was appointed the new Minister of Health and one of the country#39;s first ministers of Middle Eastern background.

    The new government, voted by Latvia#39;s parliament on Friday, confirmed Evika Silina as the prime minister following the resignation of Krisjanis Karins.

    Hosam Abu Meri is a medical doctor specializing in gastroenterology and has been active in politics for more than ten years.

    This appointment makes Hosam Abu Meri join the multi-talented Lebanese diaspora, which has made significant contributions to the field of medicine around the world.nbsp;

    Lebanese healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, researchers, and other medical practitioners, had, for years, played a vital role in advancing medical science, providing healthcare services, and contributing to medical education globally. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

