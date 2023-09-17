Incredible moment a poisonous SNAKE causes chaos at footy game as match is delayed by 30 minutes before catcher calmly removes creature from the field

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An AFLW match in Blacktown was delayed for half an hour after a venomous snake entered the field.

A red-bellied black snake, which only bites in extreme circumstances, was spotted on the field ahead of Richmond’s win over the GWS Giants.

“It’s pretty interesting,” Giants women’s soccer manager Briana Harvey said during the delay.

“There is a small red-bellied black snake on the ground right now, just in one of the far pockets,” she said.

“Obviously, for the safety of everyone here, we just have to pause the game for the moment.”

A snake catcher removed the venomous creature in Blacktown on Sunday

The snake catcher picked up the snake by its tail, held it aloft in front of the cameras before storing it safely in a container.

Playing in 30-degree heat, Richmond held off a desperate Greater Western Sydney to claim their second win of the AFLW season.

The visitors emerged victorious by 7.11 (53) to 5.4 (34) at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney’s west on Saturday.

With the game starting 30 minutes later than scheduled, the Tigers got off to a strong start, losing midfielder Jess Hosking (ankle) just minutes after the first siren.

GWS controlled possession in the first quarter, with over half of the game taking place in their front half.

Richmond conceded nine of the first 11 within 50 seconds of the game, but the Giants squandered their hard-earned territory.

Both teams entered the second quarter scoreless, with Richmond leading by two behind.

Annalyse Lister scored her first AFLW goal in 35 games to open the Giants’ account with a free kick.

Six minutes later, Tiger star Caitlin Greiser (one goal, 13 disposals) responded to put the hosts back in the deficit.

Captain Katie Brennan (one goal, 18 disposals) showed her class to pile on another goal over the Giants, increasing the gap to eight points at half-time.

Richmond then scored a comfortable victory over GWS on enemy soil

Greiser looked sure to dribble Sherrin through the goal box, but a flying Grace Hill denied him a second major in the third stanza.

The prolific Alyce Parker (two goals, 21 disposals, six clearances) and Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Chloe Dalton got the ball going to keep the Giants to within three points.

The Orange Tsunami threatened to sweep away the Tigers when Parker notched his second, supported by a goal from Haneen Zreika (one goal, 13 disposals).

But a tremendous effort from Monique Conti (one goal, 22 clearances, seven clearances) and Emelia Yassir (two goals, 10 clearances, two clearances) gave the Tigres the advantage back.

Only three points separated the teams at three-quarters of the time.

With pressure boiling from the Giants, Brennan and Greiser were imprecise in front of goal, kicking behind each.

The Giants began to falter with fatigue, allowing Courtney Jones to truly kick and score the first goal of the final season.

A middle finger from Sarah D’Arcy sealed the victory for the Tigers, while Parker limped off the field with a knee injury.

The Giants started a season 0-3 for the first time, but coach Cam Bernasconi said the club wasn’t fazed.

“Yeah, the wins haven’t happened yet, but the girls are really enjoying each other’s company,” Bernasconi said.

“And we take a journey together. We’re three rounds in (without a win) and it shows how strong we are as a collective, that we still lean on each other and believe in each other.

“We can see that what we are doing will compare to the best.”