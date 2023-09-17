EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Alex Reid’s fiance Nikki Manashe shares photos of their adorable family after welcoming ‘miracle’ twin boys after seven-year IVF battle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alex Reid’s fiancée Nikki Manashe has shared a slew of adorable photos of their family of five after they welcomed their ‘miracle’ twins in June.

Nikki, 36, gave birth to their non-identical sons via caesarean section after a traumatic pregnancy and a grueling seven-year IVF battle.

The couple welcomed their first child Anastasia in 2021 after six miscarriages, while Alex is also dad to Dolly, eight, from his previous relationship with Chantelle Houghton.

In the photos, Anastasia can be seen with a sweet bow in her hair and posing with her sleeping brothers.

The two boys, named Phoenix Bobby and Hunter George, lie together under a blue blanket.

Other heartwarming images show the twin babies sleeping under blankets embroidered with their names.

After the birth of the twins, Nikki spoke exclusively to MailOnline about the moment she held her sons for the first time.

She said it was “magic” after “a decade of crying and sadness, heartache and pain” from their struggle to conceive.

‘Just to have them in my arms. I am complete now. I have my family and I never have to visit that dark place again,” Nikki said.

‘All those different operations, from a miscarriage to injecting myself. All those hospital appointments. It was worth it.’

The moment was made all the more incredible after the couple were told by doctors their boys had just a 1% chance of survival when Nikki’s waters unexpectedly broke at 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Last year, Nikki, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and given the right medication to help her become a mother, became pregnant with twins after having two embryos implanted.

One was seven years old, while the other embryo was a leftover from her IVF cycle from the moment she became pregnant with her daughter.

The pregnancy was going well until Nikki suffered premature rupture of membranes (PROM) at 18 weeks, leading to a high risk of sepsis and preterm labor.

The couple were advised to stop due to the risk to Nikki’s life, but desperate to become a mother of three, she continued with determination with her twins who defied all odds.

At 36 weeks, Nikki had a C-section after the water level in Phoenix’s amniotic sac dropped.

The influencer admitted she was terrified of the surgery and the sheer relief of seeing Phoenix and Hunter deliver safely after such a traumatic pregnancy is overwhelming.

She said, “I thought if I die here and brought them into this world, I’ve done my job.

“It’s okay, I did what I wanted to do, which was get them here safely. I’m so proud of myself. It’s such a relief for me.

‘I never have to get pregnant again. I can close a dark chapter of my life.’

Nikki said Alex was just as worried when she was wheeled into the operating room, but he could hear his cries of joy when he saw his boys for the first time.

She said: ‘He was very nervous, really scared of them. All I could hear was “my boys”. He was very overwhelmed.”

Explaining the reason behind the name Phoenix Bobby, who was born weighing 1.2kg, Nikki said: ‘The name suits him perfectly. He continued to grow against all odds, his waters broke.

‘His name stands for strength, resilience and determination. He rose from the ashes and emerged stronger than ever.”

Phoenix’s middle name, Bobby, is a moving tribute to Alex’s father Bob, who died several years ago from a brain tumor.

Hunter George, meanwhile, was born weighing 2.5kg and was named after Nikki’s grandfather and great-uncle.

The influencer, who is still in hospital, revealed that both boys are doing well but are taking antibiotics and undergoing blood tests as a precaution.

She said: ‘The boys are doing well, they are so little. The premature baby grows a little too big.

“They both have cannulas in their hands and they’re all wrapped in bandages and bruised because they’re so small.

‘They’re a bit jaundiced, just because they were a bit premature. They’re feeding well.’

Nikki looks forward to returning home to her daughter and Alex to begin their exciting new chapter.

‘I can focus on happy times in the future. I can’t express the kind of love. Being a mother is all I have ever wanted in my life. Here I am. It took time.’