    Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyard stormed by settlers, IOF on Jewish New Year

    NNA – Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds on Sunday morning, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, to mark the occasion of Rosh Hashanah or what is commonly known as the Jewish New Year.

    The settlers toured the courtyards of the mosque provocating Muslim worshipers. Footage filmed by activists in the mosque documented the incursion of the settlers into the holy Muslim site which was led by former Member of the Israeli Knesset Yehuda Glick.

    Occupation forces imposed strict measures aroundnbsp;Al-Aqsa Mosqueobstructing the arrival of worshipers to the holy site as well as the entry of Palestinian citizens and school students passing through its courtyards, according to local sources.

    They also restricted the entry of Palestinians under the age of 50 into areas surrounding the site.

    Currently, Israeli occupation forces are forcing out Muslims from the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as 15 worshipers have been forcibly removed from the mosque itself, in preparation for an expected storming of the holy site, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Occupied al-Quds.

    Furthermore, Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men from the mosque#39;s courtyards and transferred them to an unknown location.

    The repressive measure comes in conjunction with Jewish holidays where occupation forces deliberately facilitate the entry of settlers into non-Jewish sites such as Al-Aqsa Mosque provoking locals and assaulting worshipers of various faiths.

    Activists in al-Quds called earlier on Saturday for a demonstration to confront the settlers#39; incursions which will intensify as of today

    Al-Quds activists called on Saturday for demonstrations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to confront the incursions of the settlers during a series of consecutive holidays that begin on Sunday. — ALMAYADEEN

