Ex-Man United star Ryan Giggs ‘ready RETURN to management with Salford’ after domestic abuse charges against him were dropped

Ryan Giggs is ‘closing in on a return to management with Salford City’ and could take over from manager Neil Wood, according to reports.

The former Manchester United midfielder, who co-owns the League Two side, has been unemployed since resigning as Wales manager in June 2022.

According to The sunthe 49-year-old is now “on the verge of returning to the dugout” if “results do not improve at the club”.

The outlet reports that Giggs “takes an active interest” in the club and “could be pushed to step in if manager Neil Wood fails to put his side in play-off contention”.

Salford currently sit 19th in the league table after a rocky start to the new campaign, having won just twice, drawn once and lost five of their opening matches.

Ryan Giggs (pictured) reportedly ‘close to return to football management with Salford’

It comes as Neil Woods’ side (pictured) have endured a difficult start to their League Two campaign, falling to 19th in the table.

Giggs (pictured) was cleared of assault charges against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville earlier this year

It comes after Giggs was cleared in July of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The former Manchester United midfielder was facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an alleged headbutt on Ms Greville which allegedly took place in November 2020.

The former Wales manager was also cleared of further charges of controlling and coercive behavior towards his ex-girlfriend and common assault against her sister Emma.

Giggs had spoken of “his relief” after the CPS withdrew the charges, while his lawyer added that his client “looked forward to rebuilding his life and career as an innocent man”.

In 2022, the former midfielder chose to resign as Wales coach during the affair.

In a statement, he said: “After careful consideration, I am leaving my role as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarity and without speculation about the position of their manager main.”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said: “The FAW expresses its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru men’s national team and appreciates the decision he has made, which is in the best interests of Welsh football. ‘

Mail Sport reported earlier this year that Giggs was keen to restart his football career as soon as he could after charges against him were dropped.

A source said: “His intention is to resume his managerial and coaching career. He still has work to do in the game.

Giggs (pictured) opted to step down as Wales manager in 2022 over affair

Salford, meanwhile, reached the play-offs last season but were beaten by Stockport in the play-off semi-final on penalties.

They have won just two games this season, suffered five defeats and were notably beaten by Notts County on Friday 2-0.

Giggs, who is part of an ownership group at Salford with former United teammates Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and Phil and Gary Neville, worked at the club as performance director the team.

But Salford were left bottom of the League Two table at the start of the season, with Wood’s side also knocked out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bolton earlier in September.

The Ammies reached the play-offs last season after finishing seventh in the league, but were unable to secure promotion, having been beaten on penalties in the play-off semi-final by Stockport.

Giggs, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful tenure in charge of Wales between 2018 and 2022, managing 24 matches, winning 12 and losing eight.

He also worked as an assistant coach at Manchester United, while taking over the reins of the club in 2014 as interim manager following the sacking of David Moyes.