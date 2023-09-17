The telling sign that Taylor Swift’s concert film The Eras Tour is coming to Australia in a few weeks

<!–

Taylor Swift announced this week that her Eras Tour concert film would be released in US cinemas in October.

And it looks like the film will be coming to Australia at the same time, with fans discovering the film on the Hoyts cinema app for an October 13 release date.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour can be found in the app under the ‘Coming Soon’ section, but no session times are currently available.

The description reads: ‘The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this unique concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.”

Hoyts has not confirmed that the film will be shown in October. news.com.au unveiled on Sunday.

In America, pre-sale tickets for the film are selling so quickly that theaters have already added extra showtimes to meet growing demand, according to reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The frenetic pace now has industry insiders and experts predicting the film could potentially generate $100 million in ticket sales, based on fans who have already purchased their tickets in advance.

Citing other knowledgeable sources, the THR article did not rule out the possibility that the film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour could gross $150 million or more in the US alone, on a budget reportedly would be between $10 and 20 million. .

Those kinds of numbers are bigger than many of the traditional films released in recent years.

AMC, the company that acquired the rights to distribute the concert film, reported that pre-sales generated as much as $26 million in the first 24 hours the tickets became available.

Taylor announced a third show in Melbourne at the MCG on February 18 next year and a fourth concert in Sydney at Accor Stadium on February 26 as part of The Eras Tour.

She will become the first artist since Madonna to perform three consecutive concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when she takes the stage in February next year, and the first ever to play a fourth consecutive show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The new performances are in addition to the existing concerts in Melbourne on February 16, 17 and 18 and the shows in Sydney on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.