Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Franjieh a stable candidate with his allies’ support, withdrawal is out of question,” affirms Makary

    By

    Sep 17, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad Al-Makary, touched on the presidential issue in an intervention on MTV Channel, saying: ldquo;We have moved from the Franjieh-Azour stage to the Sleiman Franjieh-Joseph Aoun stage, and there is no candidate other than them.quot;

    He added that quot;Franjieh is a stable candidate with the support of his allies, startingnbsp;from a base of 51 votes that are likely to rise in any future session.quot;

    Asked about the Army Chief#39;s possible candidacy, Makary considered his reaching Baabda Palace as not easy since that requires a constitutional amendment that needs consensus, and this entails the approval of the Shiite duo who are still committed to Franjieh as their presidential candidate.nbsp;

    Makary continued to stress that Franjieh has nonbsp;intention of withdrawing his candidacy, revealingnbsp;that Franjieh did not meet with Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and that his recent meeting with MP Mohammad Raad was scheduled before Le Drian#39;s visit to Beirut.

    Makary also indicated that the quot;Raad-Aounquot; meeting was not of a presidential nature, considering that the majority of votes that Jihad Azour obtained will not be available to Joseph Aoun.

