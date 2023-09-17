A unearthed clip reveals the awkward moment Bob Geldof clashed with Russell Brand when he called the comedian a “c***” on stage at the NME Awards in 2006.

Bob Geldof called Russell Brand a “c***” during a clash at the NME Awards in 2006.

Brand hit back by accusing Geldof of ‘dining out’ during ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’

THIS is the awkward moment Bob Geldof called Russell Brand a “c***” on stage at the NME Awards.

The clash saw the Irish singer openly insult the Essex-born comedian after Geldof was named Hero of the Year at the 2006 awards ceremony.

Taking the stage to accept his award, Geldof brushed past Brand before insulting him, telling the audience: “Russell Brand, what the f***.”

Brand then responded to Geldof, jokingly. The reason he was “such a starvation expert” is because he had been “dining out on ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ for 30 years.”

The clip came to light after Brand, now 48, was accused of a series of sexual offenses by four different women yesterday.

Bob Geldof (pictured) said “Russell Brand, what is it” while accepting an award at the NME Awards in 2006

Bob Geldof (left) brushed against Russell Brand (right) before calling the actor a “c***”

Allegations made against Brand by Channel 4’s Dispatches and the Sunday Times include claims he raped a businesswoman and manipulated a 16-year-old schoolgirl for sexual purposes.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on September 15 before the investigation was published, Brand said: “I seriously refute… these very, very serious criminal allegations.”

The awkward clash between Brand and Geldof happened after the comedian announced that the singer had won Hero of the Year at the NME Awards in 2006 for his work on Live 8.

Brand announced that Geldof had won, saying: “Of course the winner is Live 8, so welcome to the stage Sir Bobby Gandalf”.

The Irish rockstar was then seen walking towards the stage before awkwardly shaking Brand’s hand and then taking to the podium to accept the award.

Geldof then dryly said “Russel Brand, what an act”, before thanking those who had worked on Live 8.

The Boomtown Rats star’s remarks were met with laughter and applause as the controversial comedian appeared unimpressed.

Brand then took the mic again and praised Geldof before firing back with a dig of his own.

“Bob Geldof is here, obviously an extraordinary man who we have a lot to be grateful to, not by calling me an act of course,” Brand said.

“Really, it’s no surprise that he’s such an expert on famine, after all, he’s been dining out on ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ for 30 years,” he said. added.

Russell Brand (left) hit back at Bob Geldof (right) by claiming he’s “been dining out on ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ for 30 years.”

Russell Brand was previously linked to Bob Geldof’s (pictured) daughter, Peaches Geldof, before her death in 2014.

Brand was previously linked to the Irish singer’s second daughter, Peaches Geldof, in 2006, before her death from a heroin overdose at the age of 25 in 2014.

In 2007, the comedian’s friend Noel Fielding, aged 33, was also reportedly spotted “boating” with the singer’s third daughter, Pixie Geldof, then aged 16.

Brand was later criticized by Geldof’s first daughter, Fifi Geldof, in 2015, after the comedian joked about drug use at a fundraising event for a drug addiction treatment charity. drugs and alcohol.

Fifi Geldof called Brand an “unfunny bitch” and an “uber-douche extraordinaire” while joking about addiction at drug charity Focus 12’s fundraising event.

Geldof’s ex-wife – and mother of Fifi, Peaches and Pixie – Paula Yates, died of a heroin overdose in 2000.