Nicole Scherzinger ‘works with intimacy coach to help her prepare for sex scenes in new West End role’

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly working with an intimacy coach to help her with her sex scenes in her new role in the West End.

The 45-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer will star as Norma Desmond in a new production of Sunset Boulevard starting next Thursday at the Savoy Theater.

And theater bosses have hired award-winning movement director Ingrid Mackinnon to help prepare Nicole for her intimate scenes with her co-star Tom Francis, according to reports The sun.

A show insider told the publication, “Intimacy coordinators are now mandatory because actors need to feel safe with their co-stars.

‘People used to be abused, with actors crossing boundaries on stage.

‘A coach ensures that the boundaries are not blurred, eradicating sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.’

Nicole’s new role marks her return to the stage, eight years after she was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Grizabella in Cats.

The musical is based on the 1950 film of the same name and features songs composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who also created the music for Cats.

It tells the story of silent film star Norma, who dreams of making a comeback and enlists the help of a struggling screenwriter.

The role has previously been played on stage by actresses such as Patti LuPone, Petula Clark and Glenn Close.

Announcing her role in the show in May, Nicole said: ‘I can’t wait to think outside the box and play with the brilliant, groundbreaking director Jamie Lloyd.

“And to have the honor of working with the legend himself, Andrew Lloyd Webber, to bring this timeless masterpiece to life.”

Andrew said: ‘Nicole is one of the best singers I have worked with and I can’t wait to start this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team.’

Comeback: Nicole’s new role marks her return to the stage, eight years after she was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Grizabella in Cats