Ahead of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s scheduled visit to Italy’s Lampedusa island on Sunday, FRANCE 24’s Seema Gupta, Natalia Mendoza and Wassim Daly spoke with some of the migrants there to learn about their living conditions and the treacherous journeys they have made. Some local residents express frustration with the surge in arrivals, while a local church has become a place where donations are collected.

Post navigation