    Hassan Fadlallah: No possibility of breaking the political impasse except through understandings between significant, major blocs

    NNA – Member of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, confirmed that ldquo;to-date, no significant breakthrough has occurred regarding the presidential elections,quot; adding that quot;despite all the movements, communications, and leaks that took place in the past few days, the parliamentary blocs and political forces are still maintaining their stances.rdquo;

    He added: quot;Our position, which we voicednbsp;in interviews and meetings, and which we say in the media, is one…We have our point of view and our opinion, and others have their points of view, and no one innbsp;Parliament today has the constitutional majority that authorizes him to elect the president. For this reason, we have always called for national understandings.rdquo;

    Fadlallah continued, ldquo;We are not directing our speech to those who shut their ears to every word of understanding and dialogue, but rather we are addressing those who are concerned for their country…quot;

    He explained that based on this notion, they pursued their continuous dialogue with the Free Patriotic Movementnbsp;in order to reach an understanding. quot;We are serious and seek to reach this understanding, and we call for circulating this dialogue amongnbsp;other forces and blocs so that we can all agree on the appropriate solution to our current crisis in the country,rdquo; the MP asserted.

    He underlined that therenbsp;is no possibility of breaking the political impasse prevailing in Lebanon except through understandings between significant and majornbsp;blocs in the country.

    Fadlallah#39;s words came during a memorial ceremony he attended in the town#39;s quot;Husseiniyaquot; of Beit Yahoun in the South.

