14 people were killed in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon

NNA – Fourteen people were killed in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon near the northern tourist town of Barcelos, according to the governor of Amazonas state, as reported by quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Governor Wilson Lima announced on platform quot;Xquot; that 12 passengers and two crew members were killed in the accident.

Brazilian media reports confirmed that there were no survivors, but statenbsp;officials did not immediately respond to requests for more details.

The G1 news website reported that 18 passengers were on board the ill-fated EMB-110 plane, equipped with two engines and manufactured by the Brazilian company Embraer.

According to what was reported, the plane was heading from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, a flight that would take approximately 90 minutes.

The UOL news website, quoting the state#39;s Minister of Security, Vinicius Almeida, reported that all the passengers were Brazilians and were going to the Barcelos tourist area, which is surrounded by national parks and nature reserves, to practice hunting.

