Von der Leyen calls on EU countries to host migrants

NNA – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today called on the EU countries to host some of the migrants arriving in Italy, during her visit to the island of Lampedusa, accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Von der Leyen said, quot;Illegal immigration is a European challenge that requires a European response,quot; calling on quot;member states (of the Union) to hostquot; a portion of the thousands of migrants who arrive on the coast of Lampedusa, exceeding the carrying capacity of the small Italian island.

