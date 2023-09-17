Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Von der Leyen calls on EU countries to host migrants

    By

    Sep 17, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today called on the EU countries to host some of the migrants arriving in Italy, during her visit to the island of Lampedusa, accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    Von der Leyen said, quot;Illegal immigration is a European challenge that requires a European response,quot; calling on quot;member states (of the Union) to hostquot; a portion of the thousands of migrants who arrive on the coast of Lampedusa, exceeding the carrying capacity of the small Italian island.

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy