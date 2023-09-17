How Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista Became ‘The Super Models’

Apple TV+

I’ve often found that fashion industry documentaries fall into one of two categories.

The first is your gold standard, the kinds of docs that can transform a vast, intimidating world that’s often deemed as shallow and arrogant into something wonderfully resonant; the type of film that can change both minds and lives. The September Issue, the 2007 film about the months-long development of the then-largest issue of Vogue ever, is still the paradigm, capturing an industry on the cusp of another major shift, as digital media breathed down its Harry Winston-encrusted neck.

Films like 1995’s Unzipped, 2016’s The First Monday in May, and 2017’s The Gospel According to Andre all follow suit, deftly balancing their investigations into a unique figure or era in fashion with thoughtful ruminations on the fleeting pleasures of ephemeral beauty.

