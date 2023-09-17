Prince Harry: Don’t Judge People on Their ‘Past Pain’

Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Harry and Meghan’s glowing Invictus farewell

Prince Harry gave a resonant and emotional speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Saturday, as he told competitors they had shown that people should not be judged by their past pain, “but rather instead on their ability, how they show up, and who they are in the present.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.