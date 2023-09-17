EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Campbell reveals she’s in perimenopause after suffering a ‘hot flash’ on The Super Models – as filmmakers recall capturing candid moment for new AppleTV+ docuseries

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Naomi Campbell can be seen having a “pre-menopausal hot flash” in a candid moment featured in the upcoming documentary, The Super Models.

The Apple TV+ documentary series sees the catwalk icon talk about her game-changing career alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington – as the legendary stars reflect on how they came to be dominate the fashion industry.

At the start of the fourth episode, Naomi, 53, is seen getting upset on the set of a photo shoot as she exclaims: “I think I’m in menopause.” This is early pre-menopause.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com about being able to capture the fashion superstar in such a candid moment, director Larissa Bill said: “It’s such a real moment, isn’t it? Seeing these women in those moments where you’re like, “Oh, that’s so relevant…and it’s Naomi Campbell.” It’s so incredible.

The London-born model is seen sweating and flustered in this moment as she bellows: “I just walked into a furnace.”

A male voice is then heard asking if she is okay, to which she replies: “No, I think I’m in menopause.” This is early pre-menopause. Pre-menopause.

When asked if she would like “a little wind” to cool off, the model replied: “There’s nothing you can do.” It just happens. Damn, Lord.

“Wait a minute, I’m fine. The next minute this furnace appears…why don’t men have menopause?

Co-director Roger Ross Williams added: “Naomi is obviously menopausal, like all women.”

Perimenopause is the stage preceding menopause. During this time, your hormones start to change but your periods have not yet stopped permanently.

It usually occurs in women aged 45 to 60 and can last a few months or several years. Once you haven’t had your period for 12 months or more, you are officially in menopause.

The mother of two is also heard saying in a confessional interview: “As you get older, your body changes and everything changes…

“There were times where I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to slow down, I’m going to pull back. But…my energy is still the same.”‘

Naomi surprised fans around the world when she announced that she had welcomed her first child in May 2021.

Offering a first glimpse of her new arrival with a photo of her baby girl, whose name has still not been revealed, Naomi wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“I am so honored to have this gentle soul in my life that there are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.

In June 2023, the British fashion star announced on social media that she had welcomed her second child, saying “it’s never too late to become a mother.”

Posting a photo of the child, Naomi could be seen cradling the little boy while her daughter, aged two, held his hand.

Naomi stunned fans by announcing the birth of her first child in May 2021

This happened four years after he credited science with giving him the opportunity to start a family.

The model shared the news of the birth of her second child, a son, in June 2023

Explaining how they managed to get the private models to open up like never before in the new documentary, Larissa said: “Roger and I met each of them before filming, alone, without cameras. I think we helped establish this kind of safe zone… I think we managed to form a very pleasant bond during these interviews.

The docuseries had been in the works for some time before Roger and Larissa were approached to direct in 2021, with the duo jumping at the chance to help the Supers tell their story.

Roger admitted: “I grew up with these women. It’s so exciting for me to be able to help them tell their stories, because that’s not the case. We had not heard from them directly. We only heard their stories filtered through the media, and they had the chance to own their own stories and tell their own stories. And that’s all its beauty.

Elsewhere in the documentary, the models discuss how Naomi was held back early in their careers due to the racism she faced in the industry.

Although she is now known as the queen of the runway, the model was repeatedly ignored by fashion designers when it came to booking models for their shows.

The Apple TV+ documentary series sees the runway icon talk about her groundbreaking career alongside fellow models Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Directors Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills pictured with designer Todd Oldham

The tide officially began to turn when Christy and Linda refused to walk unless their friend was also booked for work.

Reflecting on how models helped each other in their careers at a time when others might have expected them to be more competitive, Larissa said: “I liken it to camp.

“They’re young, teenagers, and they go to this kind of amazing camp where they’re put together in really crazy situations with a lot of people and in a new environment, and it creates a lifelong bond.”

The documentary also gave models the opportunity to share their views on the stigma that they have become “divas” due to their meteoric success.

“Would they say that about a man like Elon Musk, the richest man in the world,” Roger said in defense of the models. ‘It’s crazy. Like Naomi talks about in the film, if you stand up for yourself, you’re labeled as ab***h, you’re labeled as difficult. If someone defends themselves, that’s fine. But as a black woman, no.

The new series also sees Evangelista break down in tears as she admits she thought she “deserved” to be “disfigured” by botched cosmetic surgery.

The Supermodels is available to stream on Apple TV+ starting September 20.